Blue Devils top Logan at Cliffside

The Gallia Academy B team claimed the top five individual scores and cruised to a 76-stroke victory over visiting Logan on Thursday night during a non-conference boys golf dual held at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallia County.

The host Blue Devils posted a winning score of 182, finishing well ahead of the 258 put up by the Chieftains.

Cody Bowman led GAHS and claimed medalist honors with a 5-over par round of 41. Teammate Carson Call was the overall runner-up with a 42.

Nathanael Baird and Evan Pope completed the winning tally with respective scores of 49 and 50. Kael O’Brien and Abraham Dixon also shot a 55 and a 68 for the Blue Devils.

Sawyer Magditch paced Logan with a 57, followed by Jaxon Novak with a 65 and Stewart Travis with a 67. Zach Aldridge completed the LHS scoring with a 69, while Coleman Leach added a 78 as well.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

