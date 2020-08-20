Point golfers beat VC at Riverside

MASON, W.Va. — Getting pretty good at this dual thing.

The Point Pleasant golf team notched its second victory in as many days while remaining unbeaten on Wednesday during a 37-stroke win over visiting Vinton County in a non-conference dual at Riverside Golf Course in Mason County.

The host Black Knights — who defeated Wahama a day earlier — secured the top three individual scores and rolled to a winning score of 181. The Vikings finished the day with a 218.

Brennen Sang led PPHS and secured medalist honors with a 3-over par effort of 38. Teammate Joseph Milhoan claimed runner-up honors with a 42.

Jonny Porter and Wyatt Wilson completed the Point Pleasant team tally with respective efforts of 49 and 52. Kyelar Morrow and Alex Hill also added identical rounds of 54.

Brock Hamon paced VCHS with a 51, followed by Isaiah Allen with a 52 and Sam Huston with a 56. Asa Donaldson completed the Viking score with a 59.

Wyatt Bethel and Adam Tichenor also posted matching efforts of 63 for Vinton County.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

