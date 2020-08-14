Revised TVC football schedules

The Tri-Valley Conference officially released the new football schedules for all members of the Ohio and Hocking Divisions on Tuesday following the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s decision to reduce the regular season from a normal 10-game slate down to six contests.

All TVC Ohio schedules consist of five league games and one open date, with the exception of Vinton County — which will actually play a full league tilt in the 7-team division.

River Valley has not been able to find a Week 6 non-conference opponent as of Friday, but the Raiders play five straight TVC Ohio games to start the season — including three of those at home.

RVHS will not face Athens in TVC Ohio play, but that game could possibly be made up after the playoff rounds. River Valley also plans to try and get the game with South Gallia in at some point after the playoff rounds.

Meigs will play two of its five league contests at home and has also picked up a home game with Warren in Week 4, filling the non-conference slot. The Marauders do not face Wellston in TVC Ohio play before the playoff week.

On the TVC Hocking Division side, Eastern, Southern and South Gallia all managed to find Week 1 games against non-conference opponents before completing their respective league campaigns.

The Eagles open their season at Caldwell, then come home to face Trimble in the league opener. Eastern will also play three of its five TVC Hocking games at East Shade River Stadium.

The Rebels also play three of their five league matchups at home, including the home opener against Waterford in Week 2. South Gallia opens the year at Symmes Valley.

The Tornadoes will play only two games at Roger Lee Adams Memorial Field this fall, with both coming in back-to-back Week 4 and 5 games with Trimble and South Gallia. Southern opens the season at Frontier.

Below is a list of all 13 teams within the TVC and their revised football schedules.

TVC Ohio Division

MEIGS

8-28 at Vinton County

9-4 vs. River Valley

9-11 at Nelsonville-York

9-18 vs. Warren

9-25 vs. Athens

10-2 at Alexander

RIVER VALLEY

8-28 vs. Wellston

9-4 at Meigs

9-11 vs. Vinton County

9-18 at Alexander

9-25 vs. Nelsonville-York

10-2 Open/Bye

ALEXANDER

8-28 vs. Athens

9-4 Open/Bye

9-11 at Wellston

9-18 vs. River Valley

9-25 at Meigs

10-2 at Nelsonville-York

ATHENS

8-28 at Alexander

9-4 vs. Vinton County

9-11 vs. Marietta

9-18 vs. Wellston

9-25 at Meigs

10-2 at Nelsonville-York

NELSONVILLE-YORK

8-28 vs. Trimble

9-4 at Wellston

9-11 vs. Meigs

9-18 at Vinton County

9-25 at River Valley

10-2 vs. Athens

VINTON COUNTY

8-28 vs. Meigs

9-4 at Athens

9-11 at River Valley

9-18 vs. Nelsonville-York

9-25 vs. Alexander

10-2 at Wellston

WELLSTON

8-28 at River Valley

9-4 vs. Nelsonville-York

9-11 vs. Alexander

9-18 at Athens

9-25 vs. Fort Frye

10-2 vs. Vinton County

TVC Hocking Division

EASTERN

8-28 at Caldwell

9-4 vs. Trimble

9-11 vs. South Gallia

9-18 at Waterford

9-25 at Belpre

10-2 vs. Southern

SOUTH GALLIA

8-28 at Symmes Valley

9-4 vs. Waterford

9-11 at Eastern

9-18 vs. Belpre

9-25 at Southern

10-2 vs. Trimble

SOUTHERN

8-28 at Frontier

9-4 at Belpre

9-11 at Waterford

9-18 vs. Trimble

9-25 vs. South Gallia

10-2 at Eastern

TRIMBLE

8-28 at Nelsonville-York

9-4 at Eastern

9-11 vs. Belpre

9-18 at Southern

9-25 vs. Waterford

10-2 at South Gallia

WATERFORD

8-28 at Fort Frye

9-4 at South Gallia

9-11 vs. Southern

9-18 vs. Eastern

9-25 at Trimble

10-2 vs. Belpre

BELPRE

8-28 vs. Shenandoah

9-4 vs. Southern

9-11 at Trimble

9-18 at South Gallia

9-25 vs. Eastern

10-2 at Waterford

Eastern junior Steven Fitzgerald shakes off a pair of Wahama tacklers for a few extra yards during an Oct. 4, 2019, football contest at East Shade River Stadium in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Meigs sophomore Coulter Cleland fires a pass during the Marauders' season-opening game against Gallia Academy on Aug. 29, 2019, in Rocksprings, Ohio.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

