Lancers win dual with Meigs

POMEROY, Ohio — A tough day on the home course.

Visiting Federal Hocking recorded three of the top four individual scores and rolled to a 15 stroke victory over Meigs on Monday during a non-conference dual at Meigs Golf Course.

The host Marauders posted a final team score of 194, while the Lancers had the top two individual rounds en route to a winning tally of 179.

Zack King led MHS with an 11-over par round of 45, followed by Gunnar Peavley with a 47. Payton Brown, Coen Hall and Landon McGee were all next with identical efforts of 51, while Bailey Jones also carded a 57.

Mason Jackson led FHHS with a medalist effort of 4-over par 38. Mitchell Roush was one shot behind and finished as the overall runner-up.

Collin Jarvis and Andrew Airhart completed the Lancers’ winning tally with respective rounds of 45 and 57.

Wes Carpenter fired a 60 and Zane Buckley added a 72 as well for Federal Hocking.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

