Blue Angels 5th at Crown Hill

WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio — At least they were consistent.

Seven strokes separated all six Gallia Academy girls golfers on Monday at the 2020 Westfall Invitational held at Crown Hill Golf Course in Pickaway County.

The Blue Angels finished fifth out of eight teams with a final tally of 195, which was 15 shots off the pace set by Teays Valley (180).

Westfall was the overall runner-up with a 183, while Warren and Logan rounded out the top four spots with respective efforts of 191 and 194.

Miami Trace (195), Madison Plains (234) and Logan Elm (243) completed the field.

Abby Hammons paced GAHS with a 9-hole round of 48, followed by Maddi Meadows, Avery Minton and Kylee Cook with identical rounds of 49 to complete the team scoring.

Emma Hammons and Addy Burke also posted scores of 50 and 55, respectively, for the Blue Angels.

Maddi Shoults of Westfall claimed medalist honors with a 3-under par round of 33. Audrey Keplar of Teays Valley was the overall runner-up with a 38.

Teays Valley (180)

Audrey Keplar 38

Ashton Anderson 50

Isabelle Krego 48

Hayley Babcock 44

Sarah Lexton 63

Westfall (183)

Maddi Shoults 33

Emily Cook 43

Maddie Cook 44

Skyann Rogers 65

Alexa Oney 63

Warren (191)

Hollis Sturgill 53

Aubrey Schenz 44

Skyler Radabaugh 47

Lacey Davis 47

Carly McCutcheon 55

Clara Pettit 55

Logan (194)

Lauren Johnson 45

Ashley Aldridge 42

Tessa Luicart 57

Lia Poling 53

Grace Johnson 54

Jaiden Pippin 62

Gallia Academy (195)

Maddi Meadows 49

Avery Minton 49

Abby Hammons 48

Kylee Cook 49

Emma Hammons 50

Addy Burke 55

Miami Trace (195)

Libby Aleshire 48

Alyssa Butler 43

Makayla Barnes 49

Destinee Butcher 55

Kelsey Pettit 55

Mara Simonson 62

Madison Plains (234)

Bryanna Dodds 52

Rachel Weis 54

Cara Fisher 68

Becca Plympton 60

Logan Elm (243)

Olivia Huffman 45

Ellie Kidd 66

Karlie Gray 66

Kelsey Whittington 66

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

