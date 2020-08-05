SSAC updates volleyball, CC rules

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission released modifications to the guidelines for both cross country and volleyball this week.

The modifications go along with the current rules and regulations regarding COVID-19 prevention, as the Mountain State prepares for official practices in all fall sports to begin Monday, Aug. 17.

The changes made in cross country includes a maximum of 35 participants at the starting line for any race, which is the equivalent of five full teams.

If there are more than 35 participants in an event, the race requires a stagger start with five minutes between starts.

No awards ceremonies are to be held at the conclusion of races and individuals/teams need to leave when the race is finished.

There are to be no group/team huddles prior to the meet without using social distancing. Handshakes and hand/back slaps are prohibited before and after contests.

Each individual should have his or her own water bottle or choice of drink. Water coolers are not permitted.

All participants must also wear a face covering both before and after a race and at the meet if unable to socially distance.

The volleyball modifications were released Monday, with a limit on the number of teams that can partake in either regular season tri or quad matches.

Only a tri match can be held if the host school has one court for usage, while a maximum of four teams can partake in an event if two courts are being used by the host school. These rules apply to all regular season tournament matches, both in and out of state.

Switching benches between games will not be permitted and there were several limitations put on the pre-match conference between teams.

There will be no coin toss to determine serve as the visiting coach will have the option to serve or receive in Game 1. The games will alternate first serve from there, unless a deciding game is needed. The home team will have choice of serve or receive in those cases.

Only the officials and each head coach will meet at center court for pre-match conferences. Rosters are to be submitted to the officials’ table.

Each team’s scorekeeper and one timer are to be the only people at the official table. Libero trackers are permitted to sit at the end of its respective team’s bench.

Handshakes, huddles and hand/back slaps are prohibited before, during and after contests. There is to be no unnecessary contact between players and coaches.

Electronic whistles are permitted and reduce the number of people traveling when possible.

Each individual should have her own water bottle or choice of drink. Water coolers and stations are not permitted.

Teams may only have one scrimmage against one other team before the season open date of Wednesday, Sept. 2. Previews are not permitted.

All participants must wear face coverings if social distancing is not possible as per Governor’s orders.

Point Pleasant’s Tristan Wilson (15) leaps for a spike attempt during a Nov. 6 Class AA Region IV, Section 1 volleyball match against Winfield at Point Pleasant High School. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_11.15-PP-Wilson.jpg Point Pleasant’s Tristan Wilson (15) leaps for a spike attempt during a Nov. 6 Class AA Region IV, Section 1 volleyball match against Winfield at Point Pleasant High School. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

