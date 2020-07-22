Rio Grande eSports secures pair of sponsors

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande’s first-year eSports program has announced a pair of sponsorships to help get its inaugural season underway.

MSI, who is a leading developer of computer hardware for the esports industry, will provide discounted gaming computers to Rio student-athletes for the upcoming campaign.

“We are very happy – and fortunate – to have a great partnership with MSI gaming,” said Rio Grande head coach Alex Gagucas. “Their computers and monitors are top of the line, which will allow us to compete at the highest level possible.”

The 12 new gaming computers will include RTX 2080 Super graphics cards and the brand-new Intel i9 processors.

Corsair Components, a computer peripherals and hardware company headquartered in Fremont, California, will be providing keyboards, mice, headsets and chairs.

“Corsair gaming provides top of the line peripherals that cater to the great feel and performance when it comes to gaming,” Gagucas added.

A large TV screen will also be incorporated to review gameplay and discuss strategies among the team.

“Coach Gagucas has worked behind the scenes to receive this major sponsorship for our new eSport program,” said Rio athletic director Jeff Lanham. “These sponsorships offer an amazing opportunity for our Rio community to experience this innovative craze around the world. Rio is totally committed to the eSports program and all of its sponsors.”

Rio Grande will use the eSports Arena inside Bob Evans Farms Hall as its home base.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

