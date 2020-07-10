Meigs Junior Golf League concludes

POMEROY, Ohio — The final round of the inaugural Meigs Golf Course Junior League took place on Thursday with 35 players participating in the 9-hole event in Meigs County.

Meigs Golf Course offered a free 4-week golfing league for both boys and girls ages 19-and-under, with each gender broken down into four divisions based on age. Food was provided to the participants at the end of each daily event thanks in part to several sponsors.

Whit Byrd of Pomeroy came away with top honors in the 17-19 Boys Division on Thursday, firing a 4-over par round of 38, the low score for the day.

Brennen Sang of Point Pleasant posted the lowest score in the 14-16 Boys Division with a round of 44.

Noah Leachman of East Letart and Riley Cotterill of Rutland shared top honors in th Boys 11-13 Division with rounds of 46 for the day., while Case Dettwiller of Pomeroy claimed the Boys 10-and-under title with a 58.

Haley Pierson of Leon was the lone female entrant in the 17-19 Division, posting a 10-over par round of 44.

Sydney Stout of Syracuse won the Girls 11-13 Division with a five-over-par 39, the lowest round of any female golfer on Thursday.

Emma Leachman of East Letart had the lowest round in the 10-and-under Girls Division with a round of 68.

There were no female competitors in the 14-16 Division.

Meigs GC Junior League Week 1 results

BOYS 17-19

Whit Byrd (38); Tyson Smith (41); Ben Pratt (43); Matthew McDonald (49); Kyelar Morrow (55); Garrett Taylor (61).

BOYS 14-16

Brennen Sang (44); Landon Atha (49); Ethan Short (49); Joe Milhoan (50); Caleb Piereson (52).

BOYS 11-13

Riley Cotterill (46); Noah Leachman (46); Alec Conway (50); Wyatt McCune (54); Gunner Cleland (56); Hunter Miller (58); Nate Harris (64).

BOYS 10-&-UNDER

Case Dettwiller (58); Jeremiah Martin (62); Asa Cleland (65); Reed Fowler (66); AJ Newell (69); Noah Will (75); Evan BIssell (80); Blake Justice (84).

GIRLS 17-19

Haley Pierson (44).

GIRLS 14-16

No participants.

GIRLS 11-13

Sydney Stout (39); Ellie Beck-Aden (46); Katie Caldwell (61); Bailey Smith (65); Sydney Mora (78).

GIRLS 10-&-UNDER

Emma Leachman (68); Brooklyn Smith (69); Teagan Conway (75).

By Sarah Hawley

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

