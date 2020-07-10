Hargraves widens lead in Riverside Sr. League

Charlie Hargraves of New Haven has 71.5 points to lead Dewey Smith of Bidwell with 62.5 points in the Riverside Senior Men’s Golf League. Kenny Pridemore of Point Pleasant has 62.0 points to hold a grip on third place.

A total of 52 players were on hand for play on Tuesday, making up 13 teams of four players each.

The low score of the day was 55 (15-under-par) by the team of Randy Simpkins, Chuck Stanley Sr., Jeff Russell, and Dave Seamon.

There was a tie for second place with scores of 58 (12-under-par) between the teams of Gary Roush, Carl Cline, Bill Carney and Cliff Gordon and Charlie Hargraves, Jack Fox, Calvin Pierson and Dale Miller.

The closest to the pin winners were Charlie Hargraves on the 9th hole and Jimmy Gress on the 14th hold.

The top 10 in the standings through play on July 7 are as follows:

Charlie Hargraves (71.5); Dewey Smith (62.5); Kenny Pridemore (62.0); Bill Yoho (61.0); Jim Gress (57.0); Gene Thomas (55.0); J.J. Hemsley (54.0); John Williams (54.0); Bill Carney (53.5); and Chuck Stanley Sr. (53.0).

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.