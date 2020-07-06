Rio Grande athletes named to Scholar-Athlete teams

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The River States Conference has announced its Scholar-Athlete teams for the 2020 Spring sports seasons.

To be named, student-athletes must have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in an RSC sport and be nominated by their institution.

The University of Rio Grande’s honorees included:

* Softball — seniors Brooke Hoffman (Columbus Grove, Ohio) and Lexi Philen (Tallmadge, Ohio); juniors Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, Ohio), Clara Janofa (Salem, Ohio), Jessica Sargent (Pataskala, Ohio), Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, Ohio); and sophomores Viv Capozella (Dover, Ohio) and Kylie Tong (Latham, Ohio);

* Baseball — graduate senior Zach Kendall (Troy, Ohio) and seniors Eli Daniels (Minford, Ohio) and Trey Meade (Seaman, Ohio) ;

* Men’s Golf — senior Logan Sheets (Bidwell, Ohio);

* Women’s Golf — sophomore Abby Eichmiller (Vincent, Ohio).

The NAIA sponsors a similar award program of the NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, which is awarded to juniors and seniors with a 3.50 GPA or higher.

By Randy Payton Special to OVP

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

