Rose to play in NS game

MASON, W.Va. — One more time in the Red and White before heading off to play in the Maroon and Gold.

Shortstop Hannah Rose will don a Wahama softball jersey one last time on Thursday, July 9, at the 2020 Class AA-A Region IV North-South Classic being held at Buffalo High School.

Rose — a varsity starter since her freshman campaign and a three-time all-state recipient — will be part of a group of seniors from around the region taking part in an all-star game to commemorate their respective high school careers.

Rose, who is headed to the University of Charleston for softball, is really looking forward to getting to play in a meaningful softball game during her senior year … particularly one with such talent and similar senior memories.

“It really means a lot to wear my Wahama jersey one more time. It means even more than when I would have worn it for my last game because of losing our season to the virus,” Rose said. “My time over these past three years has been great, but losing my senior season really hit me hard … especially since I was the only senior on the team. Only getting to play two scrimmages, we knew it was our year and that we were going to be a strong, well-rounded team.

”These last three months as a senior have been hard, especially losing the rest of our senior year. Everything’s different now and it just made it hard. A lot of senior activities happen in your last 3 months of high school and not being able to do any of them was disappointing. Losing our seasons, our last prom, not being able to have a normal senior year. We were lucky enough to have a graduation and try to make it as normal as possible. This will help too.”

WHS softball coach Chris Noble admits that it was difficult to not have that final season with Hannah on the squad, particularly since Wahama had high hopes of making a run at the state tournament.

Noble would have preferred a different kind of send-off, but the second-year mentor believes that Rose still has plenty of high-level softball accomplishments ahead of her.

“I’m glad Hannah has the opportunity to play one last high school game and represent the Wahama Lady Falcons,” Noble said. “It was disheartening that she didn’t get to play her senior year. Hannah’s had a remarkable high school career and will be truly missed. I wish her well as she continues her softball journey at the University of Charleston.”

This one game won’t make up for the lost memories created by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Rose believes that an event like this will help bring some closure for the players involved … including herself.

“Softball has always been a part of my life since I was little and knowing I didn’t get to play my last season hurts. Just knowing that it was our last season, it was hard to just watch it slip away so easily,” Rose said. “Everyone was hoping that maybe after some time everything would go back to normal, but that never happened. I’m just glad I get to keep on playing for the next four years in college.

“I’ve learned not to take things for granted because you never know when it could just be gone. Enjoy every minute of every day. I’m just thankful I get to wear my Wahama jersey one last final time.”

Point Pleasant’s Peyton Jordan was also selected to play in the Region IV North-South Classic at Buffalo High School.

Wahama senior Hannah Rose hammers out a home run during an April 2, 2019, softball contest against Eastern at Don Jackson Field in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/06/web1_4.16-WAH-Rose.jpg Wahama senior Hannah Rose hammers out a home run during an April 2, 2019, softball contest against Eastern at Don Jackson Field in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Wahama senior to take part in Region IV all-star softball event

