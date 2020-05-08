Hesson named All-OVC in tennis

CENTENARY, Ohio — It’s not a participation medal, but rather an honor for staying committed throughout the years.

The Ohio Valley Conference announced on Thursday that every senior tennis athlete at each school had been honorarily named to the 2020 All-OVC teams, which would normally be determined by the coaches at the end of the regular season.

With the 2020 spring sports season being cancelled before it even began due to concerns with COVID-19, none of the eight schools within the OVC managed to get a single match in this year.

Still, the OVC decided that the best way to honor all of its tennis seniors that lost their final season of prep competition was to give each of them all-league accolades.

Kirsten Hesson was the lone honoree on behalf of Gallia Academy.

Only three schools in the OVC had tennis seniors this year, and Ironton accounted for five of the seven all-league selections.

The Fighting Tigers were represented by Ethan Bennett, Todd Davidson, Elizabeth Gillespie, Faith Hughes and Aiden White.

Jairemiah Brown of Portsmouth was also an All-OVC recipient.

