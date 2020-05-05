GAHS lands 15 on All-OVC track teams

CENTENARY, Ohio — It’s not a participation medal, but rather an honor for staying committed throughout the years.

The Ohio Valley Conference announced on Monday that every senior track and field athlete at each school had been honorarily named to the 2020 All-OVC teams, which would normally be determined at the annual league meet.

With the 2020 spring sports season being cancelled before it even began due to concerns with COVID-19, none of the eight schools within the OVC managed to get a single event in this year.

Nonetheless, the OVC decided that the best way to honor all of its track and field seniors that lost their final season of prep competition was to give each of them all-league accolades.

There were 80 total recipients — 40 boys and girls apiece — in all, with Gallia Academy coming away with 15 of those selections.

The Blue Angels were represented by Alex Barnes, Calista Barnes, Taylor Facemire, Kristen Jamora, Brooke Johnson, Morgan Loveday, Peri Martin, Katie Queen and Maddie Wright.

The Blue Devils had selections in Logan Blouir, Ryan Donovsky, Ian Hill, Ethan Lawler, Cole Rose and Isaiah Stinson.

GAHS and Ironton each had nine selections on the girls squad, with Portsmouth coming in right behind with eight honorees. Coal Grove was next with five, while Chesapeake and Rock Hill each landed three selections. Fairland and South Point completed the girls list with two and one selections, respectively.

Portsmouth led the boys squad with 10 total selections, with GAHS and Rock Hill following with six picks apiece. Fairland and Coal Grove each had five honorees, while South Point and Chesapeake had three choices apiece. Ironton completed the boys team with two selections.

Below are complete lists of the 2020 All-OVC track and field teams.

GIRLS

Gallia Academy: Alex Barnes, Calista Barnes, Taylor Facemire, Kristen Jamora, Brooke Johnson, Morgan Loveday, Peri Martin, Katie Queen, Maddie Wright.

Coal Grove: Sarah Cecil, Lauren Holliday. Jaida Smith, Abbey Bloomfield, Mikayla Daniels.

Chesapeake: Shia Ervin, Kelsie Hegemeyer, Lily Turner.

South Point: LaDiamond Crawley.

Ironton: Graci Davis, Lauren Evans, Lexi Jones, Addison Linthicum, Abigail Patterson, Kyleigh Pauley, Molly Rust, Callie Thacker, Elli Williams.

Rock Hill: Aniston Holtzapfel, Shay Holtzapfel, Regan Massie.

Fairland: Jasmine Barrick, Olivia Lewis.

Portsmouth: Megan Calvin, Sydney Chabot, Sarah Lemaster, Ashanti Richardson, Jaiden Rickett, Savannah Rogers, Courtney Stotridge, Carley Tener.

BOYS

Gallia Academy: Logan Blouir, Ryan Donovsky, Ian Hill, Ethan Lawler, Cole Rose, Isaiah Stinson.

Ironton: Ben Chapman, Travis Wilson.

Coal Grove: Joe Abrams, Justin Hicks, Cory Borders, Dylan French, Luke Ferguson.

South Point: Mason Workman, Ryan Goodson, Seth Anderson.

Rock Hill: Brady Floyd, T.J. McKinnis, Eli Baker, Blake Waller, Jason Aguiler, Jordan Griffith.

Chesapeake: Kamren Harless, Brady Wilson, Joey Spears.

Fairland: Spencer Harris, Hunter Brewer, Ethan LaFon, Corbin Pyles, Michael Stitt.

Portsmouth: John Nelson, Eric Purdy, Talyn Parker, Eugene Johnson, Matthew Fraulini, Chris Jenkins, Ty Pendleton, Tyler McCoy, Kaden Davis, Tanner Riley.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy’s Maddie Wright tries to clear the bar during an attempt in the high jump event at the 2019 Gallia County Meet held on April 9, 2019, at River Valley High School in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/05/web1_GA-Wright.jpg Gallia Academy’s Maddie Wright tries to clear the bar during an attempt in the high jump event at the 2019 Gallia County Meet held on April 9, 2019, at River Valley High School in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy’s Ian Hill clears an obstacle during the 300-meter hurdles event at the 2019 Gallia County Meet held on April 9, 2019, at River Valley High School in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/05/web1_GA-Hill.jpg Gallia Academy’s Ian Hill clears an obstacle during the 300-meter hurdles event at the 2019 Gallia County Meet held on April 9, 2019, at River Valley High School in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.