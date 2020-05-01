Football teams stay put

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A little bit of a different kind of playing field this fall.

The Southeast District had numerous teams end up with new classifications following the release of the 2020 Ohio High School Athletic Association divisional assignments for football.

Given there is a return to normalcy this gridiron campaign, all of the Ohio Valley Publishing area’s programs will again be competing in the same divisional breakdowns that each squad was in last season.

Gallia Academy is the area’s lone Division IV program, making it the largest of the six schools involved. Both River Valley and Meigs remained in Division V, while the trio of Southern, Eastern and South Gallia are once again at their traditional Division VII locations.

All seven members of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, which includes the Raiders and the Marauders, went without in any divisional changes from a year ago.

Athens is still competing in Division III and Vinton County is the league’s lone D-4 participant. Wellston and Alexander join RVHS and MHS as Division V programs, while Nelsonville-York completes things as the lone D-6 school in the group.

The TVC Hocking Division was already going to be different with the departures of Wahama and Miller, plus Federal Hocking has taken a 2-year hiatus from varsity football in attempt to rebuild the program numbers-wise.

Perennial front-runner Trimble had the lone change in the TVC Hocking as the Tomcats dropped down from Division VI to D-7, leaving Belpre as the lone D-6 program in the league.

THS joins Southern, Eastern, South Gallia and Waterford in the Division VII ranks this fall.

A quarter of the Ohio Valley Conference made divisional jumps as both Rock Hill and Fairland went from Division V to D-6 due to competitive balance. GAHS is the lone D-4 program in the OVC.

Ironton, Chesapeake, South Point and Portsmouth remained at the Division V level, same as a year ago.

Symmes Valley moved up from D-7 to Division VI due to competitive balance, while New Lexington went from D-4 to Division V for the same reason.

Both Warren and Unioto went from Division III to D-4 this fall, while Chillicothe moved from Division III to D-2.

Both Gallia Academy and Eastern qualified for the playoffs last year in their respective divisions.

Visit ohsaa.org on the web for complete lists of the 2020 divisional assignments for football.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

