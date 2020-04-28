GAHS soccer remains in D-2

CENTENARY, Ohio — Nothing new for the Gallia Academy soccer programs, but the way to and through districts didn’t necessarily become any easier for the Blue Angels.

Gallia Academy remained at the Division II level for postseason purposes with the release of the 2020 divisional assignments for both boys and girls soccer on Friday afternoon.

Provided a return to normalcy, both programs will enter the fall season as defending champions in the Ohio Valley Conference. Each squad also bowed out early in sectional play a year ago.

The Blue Angels, however, have a new Division II foe to worry about in early postseason play as former SEOAL rival Marietta made the move down from Division I.

Dayton Carroll and Bishop Hartley joined Marietta in moving down from Division I, while Worthington Christian, West Muskingum and Harrison Central also moved up to D-2 from the Division III level.

Wheelersburg, Columbus School for Girls, Anna and Cincinnati Seven Hills all moved out of the D-2 ranks and fell down to the Division III level. Chillicothe also moved up from D-2 to Division I.

The remaining OVC programs — Rock Hill, Chesapeake, Fairland and South Point — all stayed at the Division III ranks as well.

The Blue Devils didn’t see as many changes locally in the boys classification release.

Wilmington, Zanesville, Columbus South, St. Francis De Sales and Bishop Hartley dropped down to Division II from the D-1 ranks, while Cleveland St. Martin De Porres, Ravenna Southeast, Harrison Central, Fairview, Amanda-Clearcreek, Clermont Northeastern, Jefferson Area and Carlisle all moved up from D-3 to Division II.

Mansfield Madison, Geneva, Chardon and Painesville Harvey all moved up from D-2 to the Division I level.

West Muskingum, Youngstown Ursuline, Cincinnati Country Day, Lima Bath, Elyria Catholic, Columbus Academy and Rootstown all dropped down from D-2 to Division III.

Chesapeake joined GAHS in remaining at the D-2 level in boys soccer, while South Point, Portsmouth, Fairland and Rock Hill will again compete as OVC members in Division III.

Visit ohsaa.org on the web for complete lists of the 2020 divisional assignments for both boys and girls soccer.

