Lowery signs with Alice Lloyd College

Hannan senior Casey Lowery, seated center, will be continuing both his basketball and track and field careers after signing with the Alice Lloyd College on Thursday, March 12, during a ceremony held inside Hannan High School. Lowery — a 2-time letterwinner in both basketball and track at HHS after spending his freshman and sophomore seasons at Point Pleasant High School — plans to major in Criminal Justice and currently holds a 4.0 grade-point average. Lowery — the son of Jerry and Jayna Lowery — is joined at the table by ALC coaches Ryne Loggins and Justin Maggard. Standing in back is HHS Principal Stephen Pritchard. The Eagles — based out of Pippa Passes, Ky. — are NAIA members of the River States Conference. (Submitted photo)

