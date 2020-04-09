2020 Point Pleasant girls track and field team

Pictured are members of the 2020 Point Pleasant High School varsity girls track and field team. Kneeling in front, from left, are Angel Martin, Elizabeth Paxton, Kianna Smith, Kayla Butler, Katelynn Smith, Jenna Cunningham, Madison Gill, Skyla Hall, Kady Hughes, Lilly Deweese and Desiree Bailes. Standing in back are Kirsten Withers, Shayden Boles, McKenzie Kearns, Ryleigh Knopp, Natalie Bailes, Addy Cottrill, Tristan Wilson, McKenzie McQueen, Samantha Saunders, Elicia Wood, Lauren Heib and Brooke Warner. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

