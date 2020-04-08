2020 Point Pleasant boys track and field team

Pictured are members of the 2020 Point Pleasant High School varsity boys track and field team. Kneeling in front, from left, are Preston Taylor, Timothy Morris, Isaac Daniels, Hector Castillo, Colton Gibbs, Dacota Tice, Tanner Holten, Dakotah Litchfield and Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy. Standing in middle are Josh Towe, Brooks Pearson, Ethan Scott, Sean Wilson, Trenton Murphy, Luke Derenberger, Jonathan Griffin, Garrett Peck, Aiden Peck and Steven Trent. Standing in back are Sondre Folvik, Travis Donahew, Bradey Cunningham, Kaydean Eta, Cameron Ramsey, Gabriel Hall, William Hunt, Brayden Wise, Dylan Stewart, Caleb Higginbotham and Nicholas Parsons. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

