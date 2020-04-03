Stapleton signs with Rio basketball

South Gallia senior Kiley Stapleton, seated center, will be continuing her basketball career after signing with the University of Rio Grande on Tuesday, March 10, during a ceremony held inside South Gallia High School. Stapleton — a 4-time letterwinner and a 3-time volleyball letterwinner as well — plans to major in X-Ray Technology and currently holds a 3.2 grade-point average. Stapleton is joined at the table by her parents Allan and Gina Stapleton. Standing in back, from left, are SGHS girls basketball coach Corey Small, SGHS assistant Matt Bess, Rio Grande assistant Brooke Marcum and Rio Grande women’s basketball coach David Smalley. The RedStorm — based out of Rio Grande, Ohio — are NAIA members of the River States Conference. (Submitted photo)

