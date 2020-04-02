2020 Point Pleasant High School baseball team

Pictured are members of the 2020 Point Pleasant High School varsity baseball team. Standing in front, from left, are Johnny Porter, Zach McDaniel, Hunter Blain, Hunter Lilly, Zach Smith and James King. Standing in middle are PPHS head coach Andrew Blain, Evan Roach, Caleb Hatfield, Zander Watson, Mickey Grady, Riley Oliver, Isaac Craddock, assistant coach Kyle McGhee. Standing in back are assistant coach Bryan Morrow, Hunter Bush, Lane Rollins, Tanner Mitchell, Kyelar Morrow, Joel Beattie, Luke Pinkerton, Wyatt Wilson and assistant coach Dave Bowers. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_PP-bbh.jpg