2 locals named to Class A team

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Both Hannan and Wahama came away with a single representative on the 2020 Class A all-state boys basketball team, as voted on by members of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

The Wildcats (4-19) were represented by senior Casey Lowery, a 6-foot-4 guard that averaged 15.2 points and 6.1 rebounds en route to being named to the honorable mention list.

The White Falcons (0-23) were represented by senior Abram Pauley, a 6-foot-2 guard that averaged 8.3 points per game while being named to the honorable mention squad.

Both Lowery and Pauley are first-time honorees on the all-state squad in basketball.

Aiden Satterfield of Charleston Catholic was named the first team captain, while Bailey Thompson of Pendleton County was the second team captain. Kaiden Pack of Greenbrier West was the third team captain.

The 2020 Class A all-state boys basketball team, as selected by The West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

FIRST TEAM

Grant Barnhart, St Marys; Patrick Copen, Parkersburg Catholic; Sam Cremeans, Williamstown; Elijah Edwards, Greater Beckley Christian; J.C. Maxwell, Wheeling Central Catholic; Caleb May, Tug Valley; Aiden Satterfield, Charleston Catholic (Captain); Jaidyn West, Notre Dame.

SECOND TEAM

Coltin Barr, Clay-Battelle; Xavier Carothers, Williamstown; Rye Gadd, Webster County; Jake Gamble, Magnolia; Isaiah Hairston, Greater Beckley Christian; Ryan Reasbeck, Wheeling Central Catholic; Zion Suddeth, Charleston Catholic; Bailey Thompson, Pendleton County (Captain).

THIRD TEAM

Seth Goins, Trinity Christian; Fletcher Hartsock, Trinity Christian; Nick Moore, Calhoun County; Jesse Muncy, Tolsia; Kaiden Pack, Greenbrier West (Captain); Cody Soles, Hundred; William Steele, St Marys; David Stewart, Van.

HONORABLE MENTION

Chris Abbott, Sherman; Tony Bailey, Mount View; Jeb Boice, Parkersburg Catholic; Jessop Broughton, Cameron; Kyler Carper, Wirt County; Levi Carrico, Clay-Battelle; Seth Casino, Clay-Battelle; Ethan Colegrove, Tug Valley; Jaycob Creel, Ravenswood; Indy Eades, Midland Trail; Brady Fitzwater, Gilmer County; Logan George, Tygarts Valley; Elijah Goodman, Notre Dame; Chase Hagy, Greenbrier West; Alec Hanshaw, Buffalo; Holden Hayes, Doddridge County; Eli Inman, Williamstown; Jacob Jarrell, Van; Zavion Johnson, Saint Joseph Central; Thad Jordan, Greater Beckley Christian; Avery Lee, Wheeling Central Catholic; Aiden Lesher, Midland Trail; William Lewis, Webster County; Casey Lowery, Hannan; Graden McKinney, Ritchie County; Dylan Moreland, Paw Paw; Jaylen Motley, Saint Joseph Central; Noah Neely, Cameron; Logan Norris, Hundred; Abram Pauley, Wahama; Marshall Pile, Charleston Catholic; Lucky Pulice, Madonna; Dawson Ratliff, Summers County; Coby Ridgeway, Paw Paw; Wade Ritchie, Richwood;Mark Rucker, Tyler Consolidated; Abe Satterfield, Valley; Brennan Secrist, Madonna; Trevor Williamson, Magnolia; Leon Lambert, Montcalm; Chase Vance, Moorefield.

Wahama senior Abram Pauley (12) looks to make a pass while avoiding a double-team during a Jan. 21 boys basketball game against South Gallia in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_1.23-SG-Press.jpg Wahama senior Abram Pauley (12) looks to make a pass while avoiding a double-team during a Jan. 21 boys basketball game against South Gallia in Mercerville, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Hannan senior Casey Lowery (30) releases a shot attempt over a Carter Christian defender during a Jan. 10 boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/04/web1_2.29-HAN-Lowery.jpg Hannan senior Casey Lowery (30) releases a shot attempt over a Carter Christian defender during a Jan. 10 boys basketball contest in Ashton, W.Va. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

