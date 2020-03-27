Howell signs with Rio Grande basketball

South Gallia senior Amaya Howell, seated center, will be continuing her basketball career after signing with the University of Rio Grande on Tuesday, March 10, during a ceremony held inside South Gallia High School. Howell — a 4-time letterwinner and All-TVC Hocking selection this past winter — plans to major in Accounting and currently holds a 4.0 grade-point average as a College Credit Plus student. Howell is joined at the table by SGHS girls basketball coach Corey Small, left, and University of Rio Grande women’s basketball coach David Smalley. Standing in back are SGHS assistant Matt Bess and Rio Grande assistant Brooke Marcum. The RedStorm — based out of Rio Grande, Ohio — are NAIA members of the River States Conference. (Submitted photo)

