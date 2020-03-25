Rio represented on RSC Scholar-Athlete lists

RSC Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete team includes five from Rio Grande

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande has placed five players on the 2019-20 River States Conference Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete Team.

Student-athletes named are those who have a 3.25 grade-point average or higher, have at least two semesters of attendance prior to the current term, participate in an RSC sport and are nominated by their institution.

Sixty student-athletes were named to this year’s team.

Rio Grande’s list of honorees included senior Megan Duduit (Minford, OH), junior Makayla Liedtke (Beverly, OH), sophomore Avery Harper (Seaman, OH, and the freshman duo of Lexi Woods (Waverly, OH) and Aaliyah Howell (Gallipolis, OH).

WVU Tech led all programs with 11 team members named.

The NAIA sponsors a similar award program, the NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete, which is awarded to juniors and seniors with a 3.50 GPA or higher.

Five from Rio on RSC Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete Team

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Five members of the University of Rio Grande men’s basketball team were among the 36 student-athletes named to the 2019-20 River States Conference Men’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete Team.

Representing the RedStorm were senior Greg Wallace (Montego Bay, Jamaica), junior Bobby Anderson (Catlettsburg, KY) and the sophomore trio of Jarret McCarley (Vinton, OH), Markus Geldenhuys (Pretoria, South Africa) and Joshua Anthony (Newnan, GA).

Midway (Ky.) University led all programs with eight team members named.

RedStorm places five on Men’s Indoor Track Scholar-Athlete list

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Five representatives of the University of Rio Grande are among the 40 student-athletes named to the 2020 River States Conference Men’s Indoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Team.

Rio Grande’s honorees included seniors Daulton Duvall (Flatwoods, KY), Adam Champer (Malvern, OH), Zack Collins (Newark, OH) and Ethan Greenawalt (Orlando, FL) and junior Trace Conley (Minford, OH).

Indiana University East led all men’s indoor track and field squads with eight members named.

Rio Grande places four on Women’s Indoor Track Scholar-Athlete list

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Four representatives of the University of Rio Grande are among the 50 student-athletes named to the 2020 River States Conference Women’s Indoor Track & Field Scholar-Athlete Team.

Rio Grande’s quartet of honorees included senior Natalie Seeberg (Urbana, OH), junior Chase Davis (Huntington, WV), and sophomores Samantha Miller (Greensprings, OH) and Sierra Cress (Greenville, OH).

Midway (Ky.) University had 10 team members named to lead all women’s indoor track and field programs in the conference.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

