2 Blue Devils named All-OVC

A pair of Blue Devils were chosen to the 2019-20 All-Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball teams, as selected by the coaches from within the 8-team league.

Gallia Academy senior Logan Blouir was a first team selection after averaging 16.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Blue and White during a 10-13 overall campaign.

Freshman Isaac Clary was chosen to the honorable mention squad. Clary averaged 8.9 points and 9.1 rebounds this winter.

Both Gallia Academy players were first time selections to the All-OVC basketball squads.

GAHS went 5-9 overall in OVC play for a sixth place finish. League champion Fairland — a regional qualifier — came away with a league-best five total selections, including Nathan Speed as coach of the year.

There were nine repeat selections to the team from a year ago, with Clayton Thomas of Fairland, Levi Blankenship of Chesapeake, Austin Webb and Chance Gunther of South Point, and Matthew Fraulini of Portsmouth earning repeat first team accolades.

Aiden Porter of Fairland and Reid Carrico of Ironton were first team selections after being named honorable mention last year. Carrico was also a first team All-OVC honoree as a freshman.

Logan Hankins of Rock Hill and Brody Blackwell of South Point were repeat choices to the honorable mention team.

2019-20 All-OVC boys basketball teams

First Team

FAIRLAND (13-1): Jacob Polcyn, Aiden Porter#, Clayton Thomas*

CHESAPEAKE (12-2): Levi Blankenship*, Trent Dearth

SOUTH POINT (9-5): Austin Webb**, Chance Gunther*

IRONTON (8-6): Reid Carrico*#, Jordan Grizzle

PORTSMOUTH (6-8): Miles Shipp, Matthew Fraulini**

GALLIA ACADEMY (5-9): Logan Blouir

COAL GROVE (3-11): Evan Gannon

ROCK HILL (0-14): Brayden Stamper

Coach of the Year

Nathan Speed (Fairland)

Honorable Mention

Isaac Clary, Gallia Academy; Gavin Hunt, Fairland; Cory Borders, Coal Grove; Josh Cox, Chesapeake; Logan Hankins#, Rock Hill; Brody Blackwell#, South Point; Collin Freeman, Ironton; Drew Roe, Portsmouth.

* — indicates first team selection from previous year.

# — indicates honorable mention selection from previous year.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy senior Logan Blouir releases a shot attempt over a River Valley defender during the second half of a Jan. 21 boys basketball contest in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_1.21-GA-Blouir.jpg Gallia Academy senior Logan Blouir releases a shot attempt over a River Valley defender during the second half of a Jan. 21 boys basketball contest in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy freshman Isaac Clary (32) releases a shot attempt over a Waverly defender during the second half of a Division II boys basketball sectional semifinal on Feb. 20 at Southeastern High School in Londonderry, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_2.20-GA-Clary.jpg Gallia Academy freshman Isaac Clary (32) releases a shot attempt over a Waverly defender during the second half of a Division II boys basketball sectional semifinal on Feb. 20 at Southeastern High School in Londonderry, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.