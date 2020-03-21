Rio Grande sports briefs

RSC names Rio’s Santos Player of the Week

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande outfielder Morgan Santos hit .588 in six games last week to garner River States Conference Softball Player of the Week for March 9-15.

A junior from Dayton, Ohio, Santos was 10-for-17 on the week with six doubles, seven runs and nine RBIs. She was also 2-for-2 on stolen bases and slugged .941 for the week.

Santos hit safely in five of six games and drove in runs in every game. A big performance was 4-for-4 with three doubles and two RBIs in a 10-5 win over Lincoln (Ill.). She was also 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs in a 12-2 victory over Holy Family (Wis.).

A final multi-hit, multi-RBI game was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs in a 9-0 win over Penn State University-Fayette.

Santos helped the RedStorm to an 8-0 record at the Fast Pitch Dreams Spring Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Hastings named RSC Pitcher of the Week

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande junior Raelynn Hastings compiled a 0.50 ERA in two victories last week to earn River States Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week March 9-15.

Hastings, a right-hander from Commercial Point, Ohio, gave up just one run over 14.0 innings on the week. She amassed 15 strikeouts and walked none with only eight hits allowed.

Hastings pitched all seven innings in a 2-1 win over the University of Pikeville (Ky.). Her effort included five strikeouts, no walks and just one run on four hits.

She followed that up with 10 strikeouts and no walks in a complete game four-hit shutout of Penn State University-Beaver.

The RedStorm went 8-0 at the Fast Pitch Dreams Spring Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C., to conclude the season with a 12-12 record.

Rio Grande’s Bingham recognized by RSC

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande junior Jordan Bingham picked up a non-conference victory to earn River States Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week for March 9-15.

Bingham, a left-hander from Cincinnati, Ohio, tossed six innings allowing just two hits in a 12-1 victory over Fisher (Mass.). He struck out six and allowed only one run in the first varsity start of his career.

The victory last Thursday, March 12 came in the final game of the season for the RedStorm.