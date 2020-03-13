Mountaineers host seven games in 2020

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A chance for a bounce back.

The West Virginia University football team — which was 5-7 in 2019, ending a string of five straight winning seasons — will have seven of its 12 games this upcoming season at home in Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Mountaineers start the year in the national spotlight, facing Florida State in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on Sept. 5 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Seminoles are 3-0 against WVU all-time, with previous meetings in 2010, 2005 and 1982.

The Mountaineers are home for the first time on Sept. 12 against Eastern Kentucky, a Football Championship Subdivision team from the Ohio Valley Conference. This is the first-ever meeting between the Colonels and Mountaineers.

WVU has a non-conference rivalry game on Sept. 19, as Maryland visits Morgantown. West Virginia has won nine of its last 10 meetings with the Terrapins, with the most recent bout coming in 2015.

West Virginia celebrates Homecoming and opens Big 12 play on Sept. 26 against Kansas State. WVU has a four-game winning streak against the Wildcats, who last won in Morgantown in 2014.

On Oct. 3, the Mountaineers head to Lubbock and try to avenge last year’s 38-17 loss to Texas Tech. WVU had won five straight against the Red Raiders headed into last season’s meeting in Morgantown.

West Virginia is back at home on Oct. 10 against TCU, with WVU looking for a third straight win in the head-to-head series. The Horned Frogs and Mountaineers were were tied for seventh in the Big 12 a year ago.

WVU travels to Texas on Oct. 17, looking to leave Austin with a win for a third time in a row.

On Oct. 24, the Mountaineers host Kansas, which finished at the bottom of the Big 12 last year. West Virginia has won six straight games against the Jayhawks, who enter year No. 2 under head coach Les Miles.

After a week off, WVU will host defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma on Nov. 7. West Virginia will look to snap an eight-game skid against the Sooners, while celebrating Mountaineer Week.

West Virginia visits Oklahoma State on Nov. 14, looking to end a five-game skid against the Cowboys. The Mountaineers last left Stillwater with a win in 2014.

West Virginia’s final home game of the season is against Baylor on Nov. 21. The Bears won last season’s bout by a 17-14 clip, ending a three-game skid against WVU.

The Mountaineers end the year at Iowa State on Nov. 27, with the Cyclones looking for a third win in a row against WVU.

The 2020 Big 12 Championship football game will be on Dec. 5 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Start times have yet to be determined.

2020 West Virginia Football Schedule

Date Opponent 9-5 vs. Florida State at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 9-12 vs. Eastern Kentucky 9-19 vs. Maryland 9-26 vs. Kansas State 10-3 at Texas Tech 10-10 vs. TCU 10-17 at Texas 10-24 vs. Kansas 11-7 vs. Oklahoma 11-14 at Oklahoma State 11-21 vs. Baylor 11-27 vs. Iowa State

