Rio softball continues Spring Break roll

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The University of Rio Grande softball team continued their Spring Break onslaught on Tuesday, piling up 27 runs in a pair of mercy rule-shortened victories at the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic.​

The RedStorm pounded Haskell Indian Nation University (Kan.), 15-0 in five innings, before ripping Holy Family (Wis.) College, 12-2 in five innings, at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex.​

Rio Grande improved to 10-12 with the wins over the NAIA independents, running its win streak to six straight in the process.​

Tuesday’s opener against Haskell (Kan.) saw Rio bang out 14 hits and score in all but one of its five at bats.​

The RedStorm scored twice in each of the first two innings, four times in the fourth and finished off the win with seven markers in the fifth inning.​

Sophomore Kenzie Cremeens (Ironton, OH) went 3-for-4 with three doubles and four runs batted in to pace the Rio offense, while senior Lexi Philen (Tallmadge, OH) was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI.​

Sophomores Zoe Doll (Minford, OH) and Lexi Hart (Johnstown, OH) added two hits each in the win, while sophomore Taylor Webb (Willow Wood, OH) had two RBI and the duo of junior Morgan Santos (Dayton, OH) and freshman Chase Arndt (Clyde, OH) both doubled and drove in a run.​

Sophomore Viv Capozella (Dover, OH) picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing two hits and two walks to go along with five strikeouts in a complete game outing.​

Sabrina Branch started and took the loss for the Fighting Indians (3-8), allowing nine hits and eight runs over four innings.​

In the second game of the day, Rio Grande spotted Holy Family a 1-0 first inning lead before roaring to life with five runs in the third inning, four runs in the fourth and three runs in the fifth to force an early conclusion to the contest.​

Philen led the RedStorm’s 17-hit attack by going 4-for-4 with two triples and a run batted in, while freshman Emily Crossen (Ashland, OH) was 2-for-4 with a double and a career-high four RBI.​

Santos added two hits, including a double, and two RBI to the winning effort, while Webb was 2-for-3 with a triple and Cremeens was 2-for-4 with a double.​

Senior Brooke Hoffman (Columbus Grove, OH) also had two hits in the winning effort and Arndt drove in a pair of runs.​

Trinity Nolan had two of Holy Family’s four hits and drove in both of its runs.​

Nolan also took the loss in the circle for the Lakers (0-4).​

Rio Grande will conclude its schedule in the Classic on Wednesday morning against Penn State University-Beaver and Penn State University-Fayette.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.