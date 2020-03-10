Seven land on TVC girls basketball lists

A total of seven girls basketball players from the Ohio Valley Publishing area were selected to the All-Tri-Valley Conference basketball teams for the 2019-20 season, as voted on by the coaches within the Ohio and Hocking divisions.

In the Hocking Division, Wahama led the way locally with two choices, while Eastern, South Gallia and Southern had one spot each. Meigs and River Valley each claimed one spot on the Ohio Division list.

In their final TVC Hocking season, the Lady Falcons finished tied for sixth with a 7-9 record. Senior Hannah Rose was named to her third straight all-league squad, while junior Emma Gibbs landed on the list for a second year in a row.

Eastern was tied with Wahama at 7-9 in the league, and was represented by senior Jaymie Basham, a first-time all-league honoree.

The Lady Rebels claimed eighth in the TVC Hocking with a 2-14 mark, with senior Amaya Howell picking up her first all-conference basketball honor.

Southern sophomore Kayla Evans is also a first time choice, and represents the ninth-place Lady Tornadoes, who went 1-15 in the league.

River Valley went 5-7 to finish in the middle of the in the seven-team TVC Ohio, with junior Hannah Jacks as the team’s lone choice for a second year in a row.

Meigs sophomore Mallory Hawley picked up her second career all-league honor for the Lady Marauders, who were fifth in the league at 4-8.

The TVC Hocking Most Valuable Player was Federal Hocking junior Paige Tolson, who helped the Lady Lancers to a 10-6 record for fourth in the league. Trimble’s Joe Richards — who led the Lady Tomcats to a 14-2 record and the league championship — was named TVC Hocking Coach of the Year.

In the TVC Ohio, Vinton County junior Morgan Bentley was selected as Most Valuable Player for a second year in a row, helping the Lady Vikings to an 11-1 record and the league title. Nelsonville-York’s Bobby Cassady was named TVC Ohio Coach of the Year, guiding the Lady Buckeyes to a runner-up finish at 10-2.

2020 TVC Ohio Girls Basketball

1. Vinton County (11-1): Morgan Bentley** (Jr); Tegan Bartoe* (So); Cameron Zinn* (So); Josie Ousley* (Sr).

2. Nelsonville-York (10-2): Grace Sinnott (Sr); Haley Hurd (Sr); Joscelyn Heller (Sr); Mackenzie Hurd* (So).

3. Alexander (9-3): Kara Meeks (So); Jadyn Mace (Jr); Marlee Grinstead* (So).

4. River Valley (5-7): Hannah Jacks* (Jr).

5. Meigs (4-8): Mallory Hawley* (So).

6. Athens (3-9): Laura Manderick*** (Sr).

7. Wellston (0-12): Alexis Bouska (Sr).

Most Valuable Player

Morgan Bentley, Vinton County.

Coach of the Year

Bobby Cassady, Nelsonville-York.

2020 TVC Hocking Girls Basketball

1. Trimble (14-2): Emily Young (So); Laikyn Imler* (So); Briana Orsborne (So); Jayne Six (So).

T2. Waterford (11-5): Mackenzie Suprano (So); Cara Taylor* (So); Riley Schweikert (Jr).

T2. Belpre (11-5): Abbey Lafatch* (Sr); Curstin Giffin (Jr); Kyna Waderker** (Sr).

4. Federal Hocking (10-6): Paige Tolson** (Jr); Emma Beha** (Jr).

5. Miller (9-7): Ashley Spencer*** (Sr); Josie Crabtree* (Jr).

T6. Wahama (7-9): Hannah Rose** (Sr); Emma Gibbs* (Jr).

T6. Eastern (7-9): Jaymie Basham (Sr).

8. South Gallia (2-14): Amaya Howell (Sr).

9. Southern (1-15): Kayla Evans (So).

Most Valuable Player

Paige Tolson, Federal Hocking.

Coach of the Year

Joe Richards, Trimble.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

