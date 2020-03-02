Wahama ties for 11th in Class A

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Hard to match what another Mason County accomplished over the course of three days, but the White Falcons still managed a pretty respectable weekend.

The Wahama wrestling team missed the podium for the fifth time in six postseasons, but the White Falcons received at least one win from each of its qualifiers during the 73rd annual WVSSAC Championships held Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Mountain Health Arena in Cabell County.

The White Falcons ended the weekend with a 3-4 overall record and finished with a final tally of nine points, tying them with Calhoun County for 38th overall in the Class AA-A field. The Red and White also ended up joining CCHS in 11th place in the Class A standings.

Greenbrier West — which finished sixth overall in Class AA-A — won the single-A title with final score of 81 points. Ritchie County was the Class A runner-up with 53 points.

One White Falcon completed a stellar 4-year career as senior Trevor Hunt came up one win short of a podium finish in the 145-pound division.

Hunt — a 4-time state qualifier and 145-pound sixth place finisher as a junior — ended the weekend with a 2-2 overall mark, including a single pinfall.

Hunt joins Perry Ellis (2002-05) and Kane Roush (2011-14) as 4-time state qualifiers at Wahama and leaves as the program’s all-time leader in wins with a final overall record of 144-42.

Freshman Kase Stewart qualified for his first state tournament and posted a 1-2 mark, including one pinfall victory, in the 132-pound division.

Stewart is the eighth freshman in WHS history — and first since Hunt — to advance to the state meet, joining the likes of Brandon Hodge (2001), Perry Ellis (2002), Cory Patterson (2005), Micaiah Branch (2007), Kane Roush (2011), Dalton Kearns (2015) and Hunt (2018).

Wahama scored at least one point at the state level for the 11th time in the last 13 tournaments.

Besides Hunt, the White Falcons are also set to lose Aaron Beard, Kody Hollis, Wesley Peters and Emma Tomlinson to graduation.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Wahama senior Trevor Hunt battles for leverage during a 145-pound match at the 2020 WVSSAC Class AA-A Wrestling Championships on Friday morning at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/web1_3.3-WAH-Hunt.jpg Wahama senior Trevor Hunt battles for leverage during a 145-pound match at the 2020 WVSSAC Class AA-A Wrestling Championships on Friday morning at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

