Red Devils hold off Wahama, 78-65

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — A slow start sealed it, but there was still plenty of fight in the White Falcons.

The sixth-seeded Wahama boys basketball team trailed third-seeded host Ravenswood 23-4 6:30 into Saturday’s Class A Region IV, Section 1 tournament opener at ‘The Pit’, with the White Falcons rallying late and falling by a 78-65 count.

The Red Devils (11-12) — who also claimed an 85-38 win over WHS (0-23) on Jan. 18 at Mick Price Court — never trailed on Saturday, scoring the first 10 points. After a 13-to-4 stretch by the hosts, Wahama scored the final seven points of the quarter and trialed 23-11 at the end of the first.

Ravenswood drained five three-pointers in the second quarter and led by as many as 22 points, at 42-20, with 1:21 left in the half. WHS scored seven in a row headed into halftime, and trailed 42-27.

A 19-to-11 third quarter gave Ravenswood a 61-38 lead with eight minutes to play. The Red Devils started the finale with an 8-to-5 spurt and led by a game-high 25 points with 4:58 to play. Wahama closed the game with a 22-to-9 run, featuring four three-pointers.

In the 78-65 setback, the White Falcons shot 23-of-51 (45.1 percent) from the field, including 7-of-15 (46.7 percent) from three-point range. Meanwhile, Ravenswood made 31-of-58 (53.4 percent) field goal attempts, including 11-of-23 (47.8 percent) three-point tries. At the foul line, WHS was 12-of-18 (66.7 percent) and RHS was 5-of-10 (50 percent).

The White Falcons outrebounded the Red Devils by a 30-to-26 count, with each team grabbing seven offensive rebounds. Wahama turned the ball over 17 times, just five of which were after halftime, while RHS gave the ball away eight times.

The guests combined for nine assists, five steals and a pair of blocked shots, while Ravenswood tallied 19 assists, eight steals and four rejections.

WHS senior Abram Pauley led all-scorers with 27 points, featuring a team-best three three-pointers. Brayden Davenport was next with 13 points, 11 of which came in the last quarter, while also picking up a pair of steals.

Harrison Panko-Shields had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds for the White Falcons, while Adams Groves scored seven points, and Ethan Gray tallied five. Michael VanMatre rounded out the scoring column for the guests with two points, to go with a quartet of assists.

Devin Raines led the Red Devils with 24 points, 18 of which came from downtown. Matthew Carte — who led the RHS defense with two steals and two blocks — recorded 15 points and six assists, while Trey Mandrake scored 11 in the win.

Ashton Miller was next with 10 points and a team-best seven rebounds for RHS, followed by Shawn Banks with six points, and Jaxon Harris with five points. Jacob Creel had four points and six assists for the victors, Seth Marra scored two, while Cameron Taylor tallied one point.

The Red Devils travel to second-seeded Parkersburg Catholic for the section semifinal on Tuesday.

Wahama senior Brayden Davenport (10) hits one of his two fourth quarter three-pointers, during the White Falcons' 78-65 loss in the Class A Region IV, Section 1 opener on Saturday in Ravenswood, W.Va. WHS senior Adam Groves (33) shoots a two-pointer, during Wahama's 13-point loss on Saturday in Ravenswood, W.Va. White Falcons freshman Harrison Panko-Shields (45) hits a two-pointer over Red Devils junior Trey Mandrake (3), during the Class A Region IV, Section 1 quarterfinal on Saturday in Ravenswood, W.Va. WHS senior Abram Pauley (12) dribbles in front of RHS senior Jaxon Harris (4), during the Class A Region IV, Section 1 quarterfinal on Saturday in Ravenswood, W.Va.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

