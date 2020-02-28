Additional scenes from the WVSSAC wrestling tournament

Additional scenes from the 73rd annual WVSSAC wrestling tournament being held this weekend at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.

Point Pleasant senior Logan Southall pins an opponent during a 170-pound Class AA-A opening round match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.

Point Pleasant senior Logan Southall pins an opponent during a 170-pound Class AA-A opening round match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.

Point Pleasant junior Mitchell Freeman maintains leverage on an opponent during a 145-pound Class AA-A championship quarterfinal match Friday morning at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.

Point Pleasant junior Mitchell Freeman maintains leverage on an opponent during a 145-pound Class AA-A championship quarterfinal match Friday morning at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.

Point Pleasant junior Wyatt Wilson breaks free from a hold during a 152-pound Class AA-A championship quarterfinal match Friday morning at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.

Point Pleasant junior Wyatt Wilson breaks free from a hold during a 152-pound Class AA-A championship quarterfinal match Friday morning at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.

Point Pleasant sophomore Brayden Connolly receives instruction from head coach John Bonecutter during a 182-pound Class AA-A opening round match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.

Point Pleasant sophomore Brayden Connolly receives instruction from head coach John Bonecutter during a 182-pound Class AA-A opening round match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.

Point Pleasant senior Wyatt Stanley gains leverage on an opponent during a 220-pound Class AA-A opening round match Thursday night at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, W.Va.