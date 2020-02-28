Point’s Muncy signs with WVSU football

Point Pleasant senior Jacob Muncy, seated in middle, will be continuing his football career after signing with West Virginia State University on Tuesday, Feb. 4, during a ceremony held in the Commons Area inside Point Pleasant High School. Muncy — a 3-year starter and 2019 all-state offensive tackle for the Big Blacks — plans to major in Accounting and currently holds a 4.0 grade-point average. Muncy is also a 3-time state qualifier in wrestling, including one podium finish in his previous two state appearances. Jacob is joined at the table by his father and mother, Scott and Pam Muncy, of Point Pleasant. The Yellow Jackets are Division II members of the Mountain East Conference. (Submitted photo)

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_2.29-PP-Muncy.jpg