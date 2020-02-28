Bison hold off Wahama, 71-58

BUFFALO, W.Va. — The regular season didn’t net a win, just a whole lot of growth and promise for the future.

The Wahama boys basketball team fell to non-conference host Buffalo by a 71-58 count in the season finale for both teams on Thursday in Putnam County, with WHS freshmen accounting for 43 of the White Falcons’ season-high in points.

Wahama (0-22) trailed the Bison (8-14) by a 18-14 clip at the end of the first quarter, with five different White Falcons scoring in the period.

The hosts poured in 23 points in the second stanza, and headed into the half with a 41-27 lead. Buffalo then added one to its advantage with a 14-to-13 third quarter, and led 55-40 with eight minutes remaining.

WHS ended with its best period of the night, outscoring Buffalo 18-to-16 over the final eight minutes.

In the 71-58 setback, the White Falcons made 10-of-14 (71.4 percent) foul shots, to go with 21 field goals, including six trifectas. The Bison were 12-for-17 (70.6 percent) at the free throw line, while making 22 two-pointers and five triples.

Leading the way for the White Falcons, freshmen Harrison Panko-Shields and Michael VanMatre scored 15 and 14 points respectively. WHS senior Abram Pauley was next with 12 markers, half of which came from beyond the arc. Josiah Lloyd hit a team-best three triples en route to 11 points, while Adam Groves and Ethan Gray rounded out the team total with three points apiece.

Alec Hanshaw paced BHS with 19 points on the strength of nine field goals. Noah Thompson made a game-best four three-pointers on his way to 16 points, while Ian Thompson tallied 10 in the win. Adam Slaman was next with eight points, followed by Jackson England with six. Alex Fowler and David Armstrong both came up with four points, while Nate Gibson and Anthony Ballard scored two each.

Next, Wahama travels to Ravenswood to open the Class A Region IV, Section 1 tournament on Saturday.

Wahama freshman Michael VanMatre (50) drives past Trimble's Blake Guffey (22), during the Tomcats' TVC Hocking victory on Feb. 4 in Mason, W.Va.

By Alex Hawley

