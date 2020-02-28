Point opens AA-A meet in impressive fashion

If they’re aiming for program history, the Big Blacks are certainly on pace after the opening night. The Point Pleasant wrestling program began defense of its Class AA championship with a bang Thursday night after all 14 state qualifiers won their opening round matches at the 2020 WVSSAC Wrestling Championships being held this weekend at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. The Big Blacks scored 10 pinfall wins and surged out to a 20-point Day 1 advantage with 52 points, with Braxton County (32) and both Independence and Fairmont Senior (20) serving as the three closest competitors through one session. Wahama also went 1-1 overall and is tied with Notre Dame for 35th overall with two points apiece. WHS freshman Kase Stewart dropped a 5-3 decision in his 132-pound opening round match, but all other 15 grapplers from both Mason County programs enter Day 2 with winner’s bracket quarterfinals on the docket. The second and third round sessions will be held Friday, with Session 4 coming early Saturday before the championship round later that night. Updates of each session will appear on the websites of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel throughout the weekend. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

