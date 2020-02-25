Marauders fall at Vinton County, 60-56

McARTHUR, Ohio — Tied for third after another close contest.

The Meigs boys basketball team — which fell to Vinton County by a 71-68 count on Jan. 10 in Rocksprings — dropped a 60-56 decision at VCHS in a makeup game on Monday, putting the Vikings and Marauders in a tie for third in the final Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division standings.

The Marauders (13-11, 8-4 TVC Ohio) held Vinton County (14-9, 8-4) to just two field goals in the opening quarter and led 10-6 eight minutes into play.

The Vikings answered with a 14-to-11 second period, featuring a trio of three-pointers, and went into halftime down 21-20.

The Maroon and Gold added 17 to their total in the third quarter, sinking seven field goals. However, VCHS poured in 23 points, 15 of which came from beyond the arc, and went into the finale with a 43-38 advantage.

The guests saved their best for last, scoring 18 points on eight field goals over the final eight minutes, but the Vikings sealed the 60-56 triumph with 17 points, including a 4-for-4 performance from the foul line.

For the game, Meigs made 7-of-9 (77.8 percent) free throws, to go with two dozen field goals, featuring one three-pointer. Vinton County was 8-for-10 (80 percent) from the charity stripe, and had 10 of its 21 field goals come from long range.

Coulter Cleland paced the guests with 17 points, followed by Wyatt Hoover with 13. Weston Baer had the team’s lone triple and finished with 11 points. Cory Cox scored eight for the Marauders, while Bobby Musser finished with seven.

For the Vikings, Gavin Arbaugh led all-scorers with 23 points, featuring a game-best five three-pointers. Lance Montgomery was next with 13 points, followed by Will Arthur with seven. Eli Radabaugh and Braylon Damron contributed six points apiece to the winning cause, while Aaron Stevens chipped in with five.

This is the final game for both sides, as the Vikings and Marauders have been eliminated from postseason in Division II and Division III respectively.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

