Sissonville ousts Lady Knights, 64-40

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — The third time wasn’t the charm after all.

The Point Pleasant girls basketball team — which fell to Sissonville in a pair of regular season meetings — had its 2019-20 campaign ended by the Lady Indians on Monday at Calvin McKinney Gymnasium, as fourth-seeded SHS topped fifth-seeded guest PPHS by a 64-40 count.

The Lady Knights (3-19) never led in the contest, trailing 3-2 a minute into play. Sissonville (8-15) led by as many as 11 points in the opening quarter, but the guests claimed the final four points of the period, trimming the margin to 17-10 by the end of the stanza.

SHS started the second period with an 8-0 run, featuring a pair of three-pointers. The Lady Knights got five points back, holding the hosts off the board for over 3:15, but a 9-to-6 spurt over the remainder of the quarter gave Sissonville a 34-21 halftime lead.

The teams exchanged two-pointers to start the second half, and then a trifecta gave the Lady Indians a 16-point lead with 7:27 left in the third. The guests fought back and pulled within 10 points, at 45-35, on a Tayah Fetty three-pointer with 2:54 left in the third.

Sissonville answered the triple 21 seconds later, but Point Pleasant claimed the final bucket of the period and headed into the fourth down 48-37.

After hitting 50 percent from the field in the third quarter, the Lady Knights managed just one field goal in the finale, a Brooke Warner two-pointer that cut the SHS lead to 55-40 with 5:54 to play. PPHS — which had two starters foul out in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter — didn’t score again, with SHS claiming nine unanswered to cap off the 64-40 victory.

The Lady Indians — who head to Winfield for a semifinal bout on Wednesday — outrebounded the Lady Knights by a 56-to-34 count, including 29-to-14 on the offensive end. Point Pleasant committed 26 turnovers in the setback, a dozen more than SHS. The guests combined for eight steals, four assists and three blocked shots in the game, while the hosts compiled 16 assists, 13 steals and one rejection.

The Lady Knights made 15-of-48 (31.3 percent) field goal attempts, including 2-of-21 (16.7 percent) three-point tries, while Sissonville was 23-of-78 (29.5 percent) from the field, including 4-of-21 (19 percent) from downtown. At the foul line, PPHS shot 8-of-23 (34.8 percent), while SHS sank 14-of-26 (53.8 percent).

Warner paced the guests with 19 points, to go with seven rebounds and two assists. Fetty was responsible for both PPHS three-pointers on her way to 15 points. Morgan Miller finished with five points for the Lady Knights, while Tristan Wilson scored one and pulled in a team-best eight rebounds.

Leading the Lady Knights on defense, Miller had three steals, while Fetty and Baylie Rickard both marked a steal and a block.

Sydney Farmer led the the Lady Indians with a double-double of 23 points and 21 rebounds. Alexis Bailey was next with 14 points, followed by Haley Jarrett with 10 points, and Madison McCutcheon with nine points and game-best four assists. Kennedy Jones, Abbigale Ward, Madalynn Asbury, and Autumn Bailey each scored two points in the win, with Jones earning a game-high five steals.

Earlier this season, PPHS fell at SHS by a 45-12 count on Dec. 21, with the Lady Indians winning the Feb. 15 tilt in Mason County by a 48-45 edge.

Point Pleasant senior Morgan Miller (5) drives to the basket in front of Sissonville sophomore Madalynn Asbury (40), during the Lady Indians’ 64-40 victory in Monday’s Class AA Region IV, Section 1 quarterfinal in Sissonville, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_2.26-PP-Miller.jpg Point Pleasant senior Morgan Miller (5) drives to the basket in front of Sissonville sophomore Madalynn Asbury (40), during the Lady Indians’ 64-40 victory in Monday’s Class AA Region IV, Section 1 quarterfinal in Sissonville, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Lady Knights sophomore Brooke Warner (10) shoots over SHS junior Sydney Farmer, during the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 quarterfinal on Monday in Sissonville, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_2.26-wo-PP-Warner.jpg Lady Knights sophomore Brooke Warner (10) shoots over SHS junior Sydney Farmer, during the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 quarterfinal on Monday in Sissonville, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Point Pleasant junior Tristan Wilson (12) makes an outlet pass after one of her team-best eight rebounds, during the Lady Knights’ season-ending setback on Monday in Sissonville, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_2.26-wo-PP-Wilson.jpg Point Pleasant junior Tristan Wilson (12) makes an outlet pass after one of her team-best eight rebounds, during the Lady Knights’ season-ending setback on Monday in Sissonville, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Point Pleasant sophomore Tayah Fetty (center) drives to the basket between a trio of Lady Indians, during the Lady Knights’ 64-40 setback in the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 quarterfinal on Monday in Sissonville, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/02/web1_2.26-wo-PP-Fetty.jpg Point Pleasant sophomore Tayah Fetty (center) drives to the basket between a trio of Lady Indians, during the Lady Knights’ 64-40 setback in the Class AA Region IV, Section 1 quarterfinal on Monday in Sissonville, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

