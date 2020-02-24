Rio women draw Asbury in RSC Tournament

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande will entertain Asbury University in the quarterfinal round of the River States Conference Women’s Basketball Champion on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Newt Oliver Arena.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Tournament pairings were released by conference officials Sunday night following Asbury’s 80-71 win over Carlow University on Sunday afternoon in the makeup of a game postponed from earlier this season.

Rio Grande (18-12 overall, 10-6 RSC) is the No. 2 seed from the RSC East, while Asbury (20-10, 8-8 RSC) is the No. 3 seed from the RSC West. The RedStorm won the regular season meeting between the two teams, 103-93, on Jan. 21 in Wilmore, Ky.

The Rio Grande-Asbury winner will move on to face the Indiana University Southeast-Indiana University East winner in the semifinal round of the tourney on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the site of the highest-remaining seed.

IU Southeast (18-11, 9-7 RSC) is the No. 1 seed from the RSC’s West Division, while IU East (10-20, 8-8 RSC) is the No. 4 seed from the RSC East.

WVU Tech (24-6, 16-0 RSC) is the No. 1 overall seed and is already guaranteed a bid to the NAIA national tournament as the RSC’s overall regular season champion, in addition to being the RSC East Division champion.

The Golden Bears, who are ranked No. 24 in NAIA Division II Top 25 Poll and who are riding an 18-game winning streak, will host Indiana University Kokomo (16-12, 8-8 RSC) — the No. 4 seed from the RSC West — in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

The other quarterfinal game on that half of the bracket pits No. 2 seed Midway (Ky.) University (22-8, 9-7 RSC) from the RSC West at home against Ohio Christian University (18-11, 8-8 RSC), the No. 3 seed from the RSC East.

The Midway-Ohio Christian winner will advance to play the WVU Tech-IU Kokomo winner in the semifinal round.

The two semifinal round winners will meet in the tournament title game on Tuesday, March 3, at the site of the highest-remaining seed, with the winner gaining the league’s second automatic bid to the national tournament.

If WVU-Tech were to also win the tournament championship, IU Southeast will earn the RSC’s other national bid as the winner of the RSC West Division since the Golden Bears have already secured a national bid.

Rio Grande's Chyna Chambers puts up a shot during Saturday's loss to West Virginia University-Tech. The RedStorm will host Asbury in the quarterfinal round of the River States Conference Women's Basketball Championship on Wednesday night.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

