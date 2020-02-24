Wheelersburg ousts Marauders, 55-32

WAVERLY, Ohio — Another year ended by those pesky Pirates.

The 13th-seeded Meigs boys basketball team had its postseason come to an end in the Division III sectional final on Saturday in Pike County, falling to fourth-seeded Wheelersburg by a 55-32 count.

WHS (21-2) — which also knocked Meigs (13-10) out of the 2019 postseason — was up 11-10 a quarter into play on Saturday.

The Pirates added five to their advantage in the second quarter, outscoring MHS 13-to-8 for a 24-18 halftime lead. WHS began to pull away with a 16-to-7 third period, making the margin 40-25 with eight minutes to play.

The Orange and Black closed the 55-32 victory with a 15-to-7 fourth quarter, sealing their spot the district semifinal on March 1 against Chesapeake.

For the game, the Marauders made a dozen field goals, including three triples, while hitting 5-of-16 (31.3 percent) free throws. Meanwhile, WHS sank 13 two-pointers, eight triples and 5-of-6 (83.3 percent) foul shots.

Leading the Maroon and Gold, Weston Baer and Coulter Cleland scored nine points apiece, with Baer hitting a team-best two three-pointers. Bobby Musser and Morgan Roberts tallied four each for the Marauders, Cory Cox added three on a trifecta, while Caleb Burnem came up with two points. Wyatt Hoover rounded out the MHS tally with one point.

Eli Swords paced the Pirates with 22 points, featuring a game-best four three-pointers. J.J. Triutt hit three triples on his way to 16 points for the victors, Matthew Miller added seven points and Gage Adkins came up with six. Carter McCorkle and Kenny Sanderlin capped off the scoring column for Wheerlersburg with two points apiece.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

