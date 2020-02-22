RedStorm rallies late, earns split

ONEIDA, Tenn. — Morgan Santos’ two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning capped a four-run rally and lifted the University of Rio Grande to 6-5 win over Lawrence Tech (Mich.) University, Friday night, in the Bear Creek Classic at a frosty Bear Creek Softball Complex.​

The RedStorm improved to 2-4 with the win, snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.​

Earlier in the day, Rio dropped a 1-0 decision to Taylor (Ind.) University for its third straight one-run setback.​

A fourth straight loss appeared in the offing after Lawrence Tech pushed across a pair of unearned runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a 5-2 lead.​

In fact, four of the five runs scored by the Blue Devils were unearned as a result of three Rio Grande errors.​

The RedStorm’s late rally began when freshman Chase Arndt (Clyde, OH) led off with a double, sophomore Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH) followed with a walk and a wild pitch by LTU pitcher Alexa Cherney sent Arndt to third.​

One out later, senior Lexi Philen (Tallmadge, OH) doubled home Arndt and sophomore Taylor Webb (Willow Wood, OH) followed with a two-run double to knot the score at 5-5.​

A wild pitch moved Webb to third and sophomore Kenzie Cremeens (Ironton, OH) followed with a walk, before a groundout to third by junior Kayla Slutz (Navarre, OH) froze Webb at third and allowed Cremeens to advance to second.​

Santos, a junior from Dayton, Ohio, followed by hitting Cherney’s first pitch into center field to score Webb with the game-winner.​

Santos and Arndt both finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run batted in, while Philen and Webb drove in two runs each.​

Junior Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH) earned the win in relief, recording three outs in the top of the seventh after the Blue Devils scored their two runs.​

Sophomore Viv Capozella started for Rio Grande, allowing seven hits and five runs — one earned — with three walks and two strikeouts over six-plus innings.​

Cherney went the distance in the loss for Lawrence Tech, allowing eight hits. She also walked three and fanned seven.​

Haley Mazon had two hits and drove in a run for the Blue Devils (1-1), while Gina Barber, Callie Tatum and Jackie Mattingly also had an RBI each.​

Friday’s opener was a pitcher’s duel between Hastings and Taylor starter Maddie Evans.​

Hastings suffered the loss despite allowing just two hits and an unearned run over six innings. She walked one and struck out three.​

Evans walked six, but allowed just one hit and struck out 10 in a shutout effort.​

The game’s lone run came in the home fourth when Taylor parlayed a pair of Rio errors — both on dropped flyballs — into an unearned marker.​

Emma West had both of the Trojans’ two hits, including a double.​

Philen accounted for Rio’s lone hit with a first inning single. ​

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday and will face Grace (Ind.) College at 2 p.m. and Thomas More (Ky.) at 4 p.m.​

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

