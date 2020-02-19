Rebels rally past Manchester, 55-37

WELLSTON, Ohio — The Rebels just needed a little time to get warmed up.

The South Gallia boys basketball team made a pivotal 47-24 surge over the final three quarters of regulation Tuesday night and ultimately cruised to a 55-37 victory over 23rd seeded Manchester in a Division IV sectional semifinal matchup at Wellston High School.

The 10th seeded Rebels (13-10) found themselves in early trouble due to a barrage of trifectas, with the Greyhounds hitting half of their six 3-pointers in the opening frame while building a 13-8 first quarter advantage.

The Red and Gold, however, countered with eight points from Jaxxin Mabe as part of 15-9 second period push that gave the hosts a slim 23-22 edge at the intermission.

SGHS started to take control of things in the third canto as Brayden Hammond — who was held scoreless in the first half — netted six points during a 14-4 charge that gave the Rebels a comfortable 37-26 cushion entering the finale.

Hammond tacked on another half-dozen points in the fourth, and the Rebels made 10-of-12 free throw attempts down the stretch as part of an 18-11 run that completed the 18-point triumph.

The Rebels made 20 total field goals — including a single 3-pointer — and also went 14-of-18 at the free throw line for 78 percent.

Layne Ours paced SGHS with 18 points, followed by Mabe with 14 points and Hammond with a dozen markers. Tristan Saber was next with four points and Kyle Northup chipped in three points, while Jared Burdette and Ethan Bevan completed the winning tally with two points each.

The Rebels committed only nine of the 23 turnovers in the contest.

MHS made 15 total field goals — including six trifectas — and also went 1-of-4 at the charity stripe for 25 percent.

Isaiah Scott led the Blue and Gold with 18 points, 14 of which came in the first half. Cade Colvin was next with eight points, while Trey Spears and Brayden Young respectively added five and four markers. Declan Huron completed things with two points.

South Gallia advances to the sectional final and will face seventh seeded Leesburg Fairfield at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Wellston High School.

