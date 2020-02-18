Rio Grande sports briefs

Rio’s Collins honored again by RSC

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — For the second week in a row, University of Rio Grande (Ohio) senior Zack Collins earned River States Conference Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week. His latest honor is for Feb. 10-16.

Collins, from Newark, Ohio, finished second in the weight throw at the Ohio Wesleyan Open to earn the honor. That was with a toss of 15.37 meters in a field of 20 competitors. Collins is the RSC champion in the event and an NAIA national qualifier.

Collins was the RSC Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week for winning the weight throw at the conference meet.

Rio Grande will be at the meet hosted by the University at Findlay on Feb. 22.

RSC recognizes Rio Grande’s Barr

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande (Ohio) freshman Kaila Barr claimed River States Conference Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week for her performance Feb. 10-16.

Barr, a thrower from Waverly, Ohio, registered a first-place finish in the weight throw at the Ohio Wesleyan Open this past weekend. She was on top of the field of 20 competitors with a toss of 15.50 meters, a career-long.

The RSC champion in the event and the RSC Women’s Indoor Co-Newcomer of the Year, she was just off the NAIA national standard of 15.80 meters.

The RedStorm will be at the University at Findlay meet on Feb. 22.

Duvall, Collins pace RedStorm men at OWU

DELAWARE, Ohio — Daulton Duvall had a pair of Top 10 performances, while teammate Zack Collins had one of his own to lead the University of Rio Grande men’s track and field team in Friday’s Ohio Wesleyan Open at the Gordon Field House.

Duvall, a senior from Flatwoods, Ky., took fourth place in both the shot put (13.25m) and the weight throw (13.99m).

Collins, a senior from Newark, Ohio, was the runner-up in the weight throw with a toss of 15.37m.

Rio Grande finished last among the eight competing teams with 28 points.

Host Ohio Wesleyan captured the team title with 79 points, while Shawnee State University (64 points) edged out Otterbein University (62.5 points) for the runner-up spot.

Rio Grande will close out its indoor regular season schedule with a trip to the University at Findlay on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Barr leads Rio women at OWU Open

DELAWARE, Ohio — Kaila Barr gave the University of Rio Grande women’s track and field team its only Top 10 showing in Friday’s Ohio Wesleyan Open at the Gordon Field House.

Barr, a freshman from Waverly, Ohio, took first place in the weight throw with a toss of 15.50m.

Rio Grande finished at the bottom of the eight-team field with 10 points.

Denison University won the team title with 83 points, while Muskingum University (72.5 points) and Shawnee State University (71 points) rounded out the top three.

Rio Grande will close out its indoor regular season schedule with a trip to the University of Findlay on Saturday, Feb. 22.