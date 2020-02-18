Lady Falcons soar past Ravenswood, 62-32

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — A wonderful start to the last week of the regular season.

The Wahama girls basketball team never trailed in Monday’s non-conference game in Jackson County, as the Lady Falcons rolled to a 62-32 victory over host Ravenswood for their third consecutive win.

After a 2-2 tie 1:33 into play, the Lady Falcons (11-10) went ahead for good on an Amber Wolfe three-pointer with 6:05 left in the opening period. WHS shot 50 percent from the field in the opening quarter and led 22-7 eight minutes into play.

Ravenswood (6-16) — finishing the regular season on a six-game skid — got one point back in the second period, outscoring Wahama 9-to-8 to make the WHS lead 30-16 at halftime.

RHS was back to within 10 points with an 8-to-4 start to the second half, but the Lady Falcons closed the period with a 14-to-2 run for a 48-26 lead headed into the finale.

A 6-to-2 start to the fourth brought the hosts to within 18 points, but WHS scored the final 12 to cap off the 62-32 victory.

Wahama won the rebounding battle by a 46-to-21 count, including 17-to-7 on the offensive end. Both teams had 10 turnovers in the contest, with the Lady Falcons combining for 14 assists, six steals and six blocked shots, and the Red Devilettes collecting eight assists, six steals and one block.

The guests made 27-of-64 (42.2 percent) field goal attempts, including 3-of-15 (20 percent) three-point tries, while Ravenswood shot 12-of-50 (24 percent) from the field, including 2-of-19 (10.5 percent) from deep. At the foul line, WHS was a perfect 3-for-3, while RHS made 6-of-11 (54.5 percent).

Emma Gibbs led the Lady Falcons with a double-double of 18 points and 25 rebounds, to go with five blocked shots. Hannah Rose recorded 17 points, three assists and two steals in the win, while Wolfe hit all-3 of the team’s three-pointers on her way to 11 points.

Mikie Lieving contributed six points and two steals to the winning cause, while Lauren Noble and Victoria VanMatre both marked four points and three assists, while grabbing eight and seven rebounds respectively. Hailey Durst rounded out the scoring column for WHS with two points.

Anna Hunt led the Red Devilettes with 16 points, including six from long range. Lindsay Carroll posted nine points and a team-best six rebounds in the setback, Skyler Varney added four points, while Libby Hall had two points and a team-best three assists. Evelyn Stoneman scored one point and led the RHS defense with three steals and a rejection.

Wahama — which also started the season with a three-game winning streak — will try for a season-best fourth consecutive win on Thursday at Point Pleasant.

Wahama junior Emma Gibbs goes up for a low-post shot over RHS sophomore Lindsay Carroll (13), during the Lady Falcons' 62-32 victory on Monday in Ravenswood, W.Va. WHS sophomore Lauren Noble goes for a layup, during Monday's non-conference game in Ravenswood, W.Va. WHS senior Hannah Rose (1) leads RHS senior Skyler Varney (10) on a fast break, during the Lady Falcons' 30-point victory on Monday in Ravenswood, W.Va. Wahama freshman Amber Wolfe (14) lines up a three-point attempt over RHS senior Skyler Varney (10), during the Lady Falcons' 30-point victory on Monday in Ravenswood, W.Va.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

