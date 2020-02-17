Trimble takes down Rebels, 53-40

GLOUSTER, Ohio — And it all started out so well.

The South Gallia boys basketball team led Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Trimble by a point eight minutes into Saturday’s contest at Bill White Gymnasium, but the host Tomcats roared back for a 53-40 victory.

South Gallia (12-10, 8-8 TVC Hocking) — which also dropped a 58-54 decision to THS (17-3, 12-2) on Dec. 12 in Mercerville — led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter on Saturday.

Trimble — winner of three games in a row — was up by a 23-20 clip at halftime, after a 13-to-9 second period.

Both offenses played their best in the third quarter, with THS outscoring the Rebels 17-to-12 for a 40-32 lead headed into the fourth.

Trimble capped off the 53-40 win with a 13-to-8 run, handing the Red and Gold their second straight setback.

THS won the rebounding battle by a 23-to-22 count, despite the guests’ 11-to-10 edge in offensive boards. Both teams turned the ball over 15 times, with SGHS earning team totals of 13 assists, 10 steals and three rejections, and the Tomcats combining for 14 steals, 13 assists and three rejections.

South Gallia shot 17-of-48 (35.4 percent) from the field, including just 2-of-14 (14.3 percent) from beyond the arc, while Trimble hit 20-of-46 (43.5 percent) field goal attempts, including 3-of-7 (42.9 percent) three-point tries. SGHS sank 4-of-7 (57.1 percent) free throws, while THS made 10-of-18 (55.6 percent) at the foul line.

Brayden Hammond led the Red and Gold with 12 points and four assists. Layne Ours was next with 10 points, followed by Jaxxin Mabe with six points, to go with team-highs of four steals and two rejections on the defensive end. Kyle Northup had five points and a team-best five rebounds in the setback, while Tristan Saber scored four and Jared Burdette added three points.

Blake Guffey led Trimble with 20 points and seven rebounds, to go with four steals and three rejections. Brayden Weber recorded 10 points and a game-best six steals, and Cameron Kittle added eight points and a game-high eight assists. Rounding out the winning tally, Austin Wisor scored four, Sawyer Koons claimed two and Connor Wright marked one point.

South Gallia starts the postseason on Tuesday against Manchester at Wellston High School.

