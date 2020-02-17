Lady Bobcats eliminate South Gallia, 56-45

McDERMOTT, Ohio — A slow start and a sectional exit.

The 12th-seeded South Gallia girls basketball team trailed fifth-seeded Green by double digits after one quarter of play in the Division IV sectional final on Saturday at Northwest High School, and the Lady Rebels wound up falling by a 56-45 count.

Green (15-5) — claiming its first sectional title since 2009 — began the game with a 16-to-6 opening period, and followed it up with a 14-to-10 second quarter for a 30-16 halftime lead.

South Gallia (7-16) got three points back with a 12-to-9 run in the third quarter, making the GHS lead 39-28 with eight minutes to play.

The Lady Rebels saved their best for last, pouring in 17 points in the finale, but Green matched the SGHS output and sealed the 56-45 win.

In the game, South Gallia made 18 field goals, including four three-pointers, while hitting 5-of-9 (55.6 percent) free throws. Meanwhile, Green was 14-of-27 (51.9 percent) from the foul line, to go with 15 two-pointers and a quartet of triples.

The Red and Gold were led by Jessie Rutt with 14 points, featuring five field goals and a 4-for-5 day at the foul line. Jaslyn Bowers hit a team-best three trifectas on her way to 11 points for the Lady Rebels. Kiley Stapleton was next with eight points, followed by Amaya Howell with six, Kennedy Lambert with four and Makayla Waugh with two.

Leading Green, Anna Knapp scored 16 points, Kame Sweeney tallied 13 and Kasey Kimbler posted 12. Kimberly Brown ended with eight points in the win, Brelan Baldridge added four, while Charli Blevins chipped in with three.

The Lady Bobcats face another Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division team next, as they meet Belpre in the district semifinal on Thursday at Jackson High School.

