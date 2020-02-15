Spartans stymie River Valley, 57-35

ALBANY, Ohio — A second quarter let down.

The River Valley boys basketball team was tied with host Alexander eight minutes into Friday’s Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division bout at ‘The Alley’, but the Raiders were blanked in the second stanza and eventually fell to the Spartans by a 57-35 count.

After 18 points by each side in the first period, the Spartans (15-7, 10-2 TVC Ohio) went on an 18-0 run in the second for a 36-18 halftime lead.

The margin stayed at 18 after each side came up with 11 points in the third quarter, and the Raiders (5-17, 1-11) headed for the finale with a 47-29 deficit. Alexander capped off the 57-35 victory with a 10-to-6 spurt over the final eight minutes.

For the game, the Raiders shot 14-of-46 (30.4 percent) from the field, including 4-of-14 (28.6 percent) from three-point range, while the Spartans made 23-of-46 (50 percent) field goal attempts, including 6-of-18 (33.3 percent) three-point tries. Both teams were near-perfect at the foul line, River Valley making 3-of-4 (75 percent) and Alexander sinking 5-of-6 (83.3 percent).

The Spartans won the rebounding battle by a 35-to-22 clip, and also committed just nine turnovers, three fewer than RVHS. The Raiders combined for five steals, five assists and one blocked shot, while AHS tallied 13 assists, 10 steals and two rejections.

Leading the Raiders, Dylan Fulks scored 10 points on one three-pointer, a pair of two-pointers and a 3-for-3 day at the charity stripe. Brandon Call and Jordan Lambert scored eight points apiece in the setback, with Call earning team-highs of five rebounds and two trifectas. Jordan Burns contributed four points to the Raider cause, Cole Young added three, and Chad Brewer chipped in with two, while Chase Caldwell picked up a pair of assists.

The Silver and Black defense was led by Lambert and Mason Rhodes had two steals apiece.

Caleb Terry paced the victors with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds, to go with a game-best two blocks. Kyler D’Augustino recorded 17 points, with team-bests of five assists, five steals and three triples for the hosts. Kaleb Easley was next with 12 points, followed by Luke Chapman with four, Colby Carsey with three and Lucas Markins with two.

AHS also won its first meeting with the Raiders this season, taking a 50-36 decision in Bidwell on Jan. 17.

Next, the Raiders play Circleville in the Division II sectional quarterfinal at Southeastern High School on Monday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.