Defenders sweep Parkersburg Christian, 47-25

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The Defenders, well, they went on the defensive.

The Ohio Valley Christian boys basketball team allowed only seven points in the second half and held host Parkersburg Christian to single digits in each of the four quarters Friday night en route to a 47-25 victory in a non-conference matchup in Wood County.

The Defenders (13-14) found themselves in a 9-8 hole after eight minutes of play, but the guests countered with five points from Bradley Haley as part of an 11-9 second quarter run that gave the Blue and Gold a slim 19-18 halftime edge.

Jeremiah Swab and Conner Walter combine for 11 points in the third frame during a 15-6 surge that allowed OVCS some breathing room with a 34-24 lead entering the finale.

Mark Oliver poured in seven points down the stretch as the Defenders made a 13-1 surge down the stretch run to complete the 22-point triumph.

Ohio Valley Christian also claimed a season sweep of the Knights (9-9) after posting a 54-41 victory in Gallipolis back on Jan. 31.

The Defenders made 16 total field goals — including a trio of 3-pointers — and also netted 12-of-22 free throw attempts for 55 percent.

Oliver paced a balanced OVCS attack with a game-high 14 points, followed by Haley with 13 points and Walter with a dozen markers. Swab completed the winning tally with eight points.

The Red and Black made eight total field goals — including two trifectas — and also went 7-of-8 at the charity stripe for 88 percent.

Trey Bennett led the hosts with eight points, followed by Kaleb Dean with seven points and Jacob Johnson with six markers. Izaia Nazzelrod completed the scoring with four points.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

