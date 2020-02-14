Birchfield signs with OU-Chillicothe volleyball

River Valley senior Kasey Birchfield, seated second from left, will be continuing her volleyball career after signing with Ohio University-Chillicothe on Tuesday, Feb. 11, during a ceremony held in the foyer area inside River Valley High School. Birchfield — a multi-year starter and letterwinner for the Lady Raiders — plans to major in Early Childhood Development and currently holds a 3.5 grade-point average. Kasey is joined in front by her father, Jeff Birchfield (left), and mother Vikki Noble, as well as step-father Phil Pope. Standing in back, from left, are RVHS Principal T.R. Edwards, OUC volleyball coach Ally Coyle and RVHS Athletic Director Richard Stephens. The Hilltoppers are members of the Ohio Regional Campus Conference. (Submitted photo)

