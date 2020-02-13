Tornadoes win at Miller, 65-55

HEMLOCK, Ohio — A halftime turnaround.

The Southern boys basketball team trailed Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Miller by six points midway through the Tuesday’s meeting in Perry County, but the Tornadoes bounced back after the break and wound up winning 65-55.

The Falcons (4-16, 2-12 TVC Hocking) — who also fell to SHS (9-10, 8-6) by a 67-53 count on Jan. 10 in Racine — hit four three-pointers and four free throws in the opening period on Tuesday. Southern had six field goals in the opening stanza, but still trailed 16-13.

Miller made three more triples during its 17-to-14 second quarter run, and led 33-27 at the break.

MHS tallied 13 points in the third period, but Southern led 47-46 at the end of the stanza after pouring in 20 points, including 12 by Arrow Drummer.

SHS sealed the 65-55 win with an 18-to-9 run in the finale, hitting eight field goals.

For the game, Southern made 8-of-12 (75 percent) foul shots, to go with 18 two-pointers and seven triples. Meanwhile, Miller was 8-of-11 (72.7 percent) at the free throw line, and had 11 of its 18 field goals come from deep.

Drummer led the Purple and Gold with 24 points, combining 10 field goals and a quartet of free throws. Cole Steele was next with 16 points, 12 of which came after halftime and six of which came from beyond the arc. Trey McNickle made one three-pointer on his way to 11 points, while Landen Hill and Coltin Parker drained two triples apiece en route to eight and six points respectively.

Miller was led by Colby Bartley with 28 points, 18 of which came from beyond the arc. Kylan McClain was next with 12 points on four three-pointers, followed by Steve Willison with eight points and Tre McCoy with five. Sam Rutter rounded out the Falcon scoring with two points.

Southern will be back at home on Friday against Eastern.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

