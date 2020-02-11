Collins leads RedStorm men to 3rd place finish in Muskie Mash

LANCASTER, Ohio — Reece Collins earned all-tournament honors while helping lead the University of Rio Grande men’s bowling team to a third place finish in Saturday’s Muskie Mash, hosted by Muskingum University at Tiki Lanes.

Collins, a freshman from Columbus, Ohio, finished fifth after toppling 927 pins over five games for a 185.4 average. His 265 in the fifth round of team play was Rio’s top single-game performance.

As a team, the RedStorm – who were in second place after the team round – totaled 6,359 pins to finish behind team champion Ohio State University (6,445 pins) and runner-up Walsh University (6,386 pins) and just ahead of host Muskingum (6,356 pins) for third place.

The event featured five rounds of team play, followed by 12 baker games.

Junior Chris Somerville (Gallipolis, OH) also provided Rio with a notable finish in the 51-bowler field, placing seventh with 895 pins over five games for a 179 average.

Others who represented the RedStorm in the event included junior Isaiah Pickell (Logan, OH), who was 20th with 804 pins in five games for a 160.8 average; freshman Nathan Burns (Lynchburg, OH), who placed 30th with 706 pins in four rounds for an average of 176.5; senior Zachary Morris (Vinton, OH), who was 31st with 690 pins in four games for a 172.5 average; senior Jacob Morris (Vinton, OH), who was 50th with 176 pins in his lone game; and freshman Andrew Ladd (Columbus, OH), who took 51st place with a 116 in his only round.

Rio Grande returns to action on Feb. 29 at the Ohio Bowling Conference Championships in Columbus.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.