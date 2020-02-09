Lady Falcons turn back Ritchie County, 43-37

MASON, W.Va. — It’s not how you start, but rather how you finish that makes the difference.

The Wahama girls basketball team ended its two-game skid on Saturday at Gary Clark Court, defeating non-conference guest Ritchie County 43-37 after trailing by eight points eight minutes into play.

The Lady Rebels (10-8) — who had won back-to-back games — were up 14-6 after one quarter of play, but Wahama (9-10) went on a 12-to-6 run in the second period, trimming the RCHS lead to 20-18 headed into halftime.

The Lady Falcons outscored their guest 11-to-7 in the third quarter, and led 29-27 with eight minutes to go.

Wahama sealed the 43-37 victory with a 14-to-10 finale, hitting 3-of-7 free throws in the period.

For the game, WHS was 11-of-16 (68.8 percent) at the foul line, to go with 10 two-pointers and a quartet of triples. Meanwhile, Ritchie County made 7-of-10 (70 percent) free throws, as well as a dozen two-pointers and a pair of trifectas.

The Lady Falcons were led by Hannah Rose with 14 points on five field goals and a trio of free throws. Mikie Living was next with 12 points, half of which came from beyond the arc. Lauren Noble tallied five points in the win, while Emma Gibbs, Victoria VanMatre and Amber Wolfe scored four each.

Rebekah Rupert paced the guests with 12 points, followed by Chaslyn Jones with eight and Andrew Kirk with seven. Soffi Bee came up with five points in the setback, Ivy Hogue had three, while Lillie Law wound up with two markers.

WHS will be back at home on Thursday against Charleston Catholic.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

